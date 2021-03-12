Greiner (nose) took some swings and did some catching Friday and could return to game action Sunday or Monday, Evan Woodbery of MLive.com reports.

The 28-year-old suffered a broken nose after being struck in the face by a pitch last Sunday, and he appears to be progressing well in his recovery. Barring any setbacks, Greiner should be ready in time for Opening Day, assuming he's able to secure his roster spot.