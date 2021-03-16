Greiner (nose) is in the lineup for Tuesday's spring game against the Yankees, according to Chris McCosky of The Detroit News.
Greiner missed a little over a week of action after having his nose broken via an HBP, but he is ready to resume playing and competing for the backup catcher spot behind Wilson Ramos.
