Greiner is starting at catcher and batting eighth in Monday's game against the Orioles.

Greiner got the day off Sunday, but he will return to the lineup for Monday's series opener with Baltimore, which pushes John Hicks to the bench. Greiner hasn't done much with the bat this season, as he's slashing just .169/.233/.271 with three home runs and 10 RBI through 33 games.

