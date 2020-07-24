Greiner made the Tigers' 30-man Opening Day roster.
As expected, Greiner will be Detroit's backup catcher, while Eric Haase and Jake Rogers work at the team's alternate training site. Greiner doesn't offer much with the bat and is slotted in behind Austin Romine, so he doesn't look like a great fantasy option at this point.
