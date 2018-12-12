Manager Ron Gardenhire said Wednesday that he anticipates Greiner serving as the Tigers' everyday catcher in 2019, Chris McCosky of the Detroit News reports.

Gardenhire added that John Hicks is viewed as Greiner's backup and could see some time at first base. Greiner played in 30 games during his major-league debut with Detroit this past season and hit just .219/.328/.281 with six doubles and 12 RBI in 116 plate appearances. The 26-year-old underwent surgery on his right wrist in mid-October but is expected to be fully recovered by spring training.