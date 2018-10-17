Greiner was diagnosed with a bone chip in his right wrist and will undergo surgery to repair the issue Tuesday.

Greiner recently suffered the injury during batting practice in the Dominican Winter League. The catcher should be fully recovered by the time spring training rolls around, but this will obviously sidelined him from any activities for the near future. In 2018, he slashed .219/.328/.281 with 12 RBI in 30 games during his first taste of the big leagues.