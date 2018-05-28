Tigers' Grayson Greiner: Smacks double Sunday
Greiner went 1-for-2 with a double, one RBI and a walk in Sunday's 3-2 win over the White Sox.
Although the sample size is small, Greiner has seven hits in his first 23 at-bats to go along with four RBI. With the 25-year-old buried on the depth chart behind James McCann and John Hicks, he figures to see limited playing time moving forward.
