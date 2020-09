Greiner went 2-for-5 with a home run, two RBI and a run scored Sunday against the Twins.

Greiner played a big part in the Tigers' victory. He first came through with an RBI single in the sixth inning to cut the team's deficit to one. Two frames later he delivered a solo home run put the Tigers up 8-7 -- his third long ball of the season. Greiner has played primarily behind Austin Romine to this point in the campaign and is hitting just .143/.217/.405 in 46 plate appearances.