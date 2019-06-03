Greiner went 1-for-3 with a two-run home run and walk during a 7-4 loss to the Braves on Sunday.

That was Greiner's fifth homer in just 135 at-bats, but he only has 20 other hits. Greiner has really struggled lately, as it's been almost three weeks since his average has been above .200. He is batting .185 with eight extra-base hits, 14 RBI and 11 runs in 37 games this year.