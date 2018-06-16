Tigers' Grayson Greiner: Starting at catcher Saturday
Greiner is starting at catcher and batting seventh in Saturday's game against the White Sox.
James McCann is getting a breather after starting the last two games, allowing Greiner to slide into the lineup. Over 30 at-bats this season, the 25-year-old is batting .267 with a .657 OPS. With John Hicks taking over at first base following the season-ending injury to Miguel Cabrera, Greiner could stick as the team's backup catcher.
