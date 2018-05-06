Greiner is starting at catcher and batting eighth in Sunday's game against the Royals.

It will be the MLB debut for Greiner, who was hitting .259/.343/.414 through 17 games with Triple-A Toledo. The 25-year-old figures to be the team's backup catcher while Miguel Cabrera (hamstring) is sidelined, with regular backup catcher John Hicks sliding over to first base.

