Tigers' Grayson Greiner: Starting, batting eighth Sunday
Greiner is starting at catcher and batting eighth in Sunday's game against the Royals.
It will be the MLB debut for Greiner, who was hitting .259/.343/.414 through 17 games with Triple-A Toledo. The 25-year-old figures to be the team's backup catcher while Miguel Cabrera (hamstring) is sidelined, with regular backup catcher John Hicks sliding over to first base.
