Greiner is starting at catcher and batting eighth in Sunday's game against the White Sox.

Greiner sat out for the second game of Saturday's doubleheader, but he'll slide back into the lineup for Sunday's season finale. The 26-year-old hasn't done much offensively with a .205/.255/.312 slash line, and he'll likely compete with Jake Rogers for playing time in Detroit next year.

