Greiner (hamstring) will begin his rehab assignment with Triple-A Toledo on Wednesday, Chris McCosky of The Detroit News reports.

The catcher has been out since May 11 with a strained left hamstring, but appears to be nearing his return. Greiner's numbers on the season aren't dazzling, though he did hit .333 in his last seven games before the injury and will slot in once again as the second-string catcher behind Wilson Ramos.