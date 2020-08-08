Greiner is starting at catcher and batting eighth in Saturday's game against the Pirates.
Following an 11-inning game Friday night, Austin Romine will head to the bench for Saturday's afternoon tilt, allowing Greiner to enter the lineup. Greiner has appeared in five games so far this season and is still in search of his first hit, as he's gone 0-for-7 with five strikeouts.
More News
-
Tigers' Grayson Greiner: Starting Sunday•
-
Tigers' Grayson Greiner: Secures roster spot•
-
Tigers' Grayson Greiner: Looks like backup catcher•
-
Tigers' Grayson Greiner: Facing increased competition•
-
Tigers' Grayson Greiner: Battling for reserve role•
-
Tigers' Grayson Greiner: Starting in season finale•