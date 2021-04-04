Greiner is starting at catcher and batting eighth in Sunday's game against Cleveland.
Greiner picks up his first start of the season, giving Wilson Ramos a day off in the series finale. Greiner slashed just .118/.182/.333 last year, so he shouldn't be expected to do much with the bat when he plays in 2021.
More News
-
Tigers' Grayson Greiner: Named backup catcher•
-
Tigers' Grayson Greiner: Returns to lineup•
-
Tigers' Grayson Greiner: Returns to catching work•
-
Tigers' Grayson Greiner: Dealing with nasal fracture•
-
Tigers' Grayson Greiner: Exits after dangerous HBP•
-
Tigers' Grayson Greiner: Battling for reserve role•