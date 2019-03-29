Tigers' Grayson Greiner: Still in line for starting duties
Greiner will come off the bench Friday against Toronto in an effort to stay fresh to catch Spencer Turnbull Saturday, Cody Stavenhagen of The Athletic reports. "Greiner is our catcher. He's our starter," stated manager Ron Gardenhire. "So he should be catching that guy, I believe."
Fantasy owners shouldn't be alarmed that John Hicks is catching the second contest of the 2019 campaign, as Detroit's skipper is simply attempting to get Greiner some rest in preparation for Saturday's afternoon game with a rookie pitcher slated to toe the rubber. The 26-year-old backstop will continue to handle the starting duties as expected.
