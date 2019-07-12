Greiner (back) was returned from his minor-league rehab assignment and remains on the injured list.

Greiner made four appearances with High-A Lakeland but hasn't appeared in a game since July 7, and he went 0-for-9 with three walks during his brief stint in the minors. The 26-year-old landed on the injured list in mid-June with a back strain and appeared to be nearing his return to the majors, but he suffered a setback and is without a timetable to return.