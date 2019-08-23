Tigers' Grayson Greiner: Targeting September return
Greiner (back) is expected to be activated from the 60-day injured list in September, Chris McCosky of The Detroit News reports.
Greiner has been on the shelf since June 14 due to a low back strain, and after fighting through a setback, he's inching closer to a return. He's currently rehabbing with Triple-A Toledo, though considering his lengthy absence, he'll need at least a handful of games in the minors before returning.
