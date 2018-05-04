Tigers' Grayson Greiner: To be called up Friday
Greiner will be recalled by the Tigers on Friday, Anthony Fenech of the Detroit Free Press reports.
The Tigers have yet to announce a corresponding move, but if Miguel Cabrera misses time after tweaking his hamstring Thursday, Greiner could slot in as a backup catcher while John Hicks slides over to first base. Greiner slashed .259/.343/.414 with seven RBI in 58 at-bats to start the year at Triple-A Toledo. The Tigers will make the official roster move to call up Greiner at some point before first pitch Friday.
