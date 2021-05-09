Greiner will start at catcher and bat ninth Sunday against the Twins.
Unsurprisingly, Greiner has seen an uptick in opportunities since Wilson Ramos (back) was placed on the 10-day injured list Friday, but Greiner has not yet emerged as Detroit's clear-cut No. 1 catcher. After starting Friday's series opener in place of Ramos, Greiner ceded catching duties to Jake Rogers on Saturday. Manager A.J. Hinch could opt to use Greiner and Rogers in a timeshare arrangement until Ramos is cleared to return from the IL.