Tigers' Grayson Long: On track in rehab

Long is on track in his recovery from thoracic outlet syndrome, Emily Waldon of The Athletic reports.

Long went under the knife in mid-April and is currently rehabbing in Dallas. Barring any setbacks, it sounds like the right-hander will be back to full health by the time spring training rolls around. The 24-year-old Long last pitched in 2017, when he posted a 3.01 ERA, 1.13 WHIP and 128:43 K:BB across 137.2 innings at Double-A.