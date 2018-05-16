Tigers' Grayson Long: Recovering from surgery

Long underwent surgery for thoracic outlet syndrome in mid-April, John Wagner of The Toledo Blade reports.

Long started the season on the disabled list and has made only one appearance since being traded to the Tigers last August. The 23-year-old spent most of the 2017 season at the Double-A level and is expected to join High-A Lakeland sometime in late May as he will likely need to work back towards game readiness.

