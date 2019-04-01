Tigers' Grayson Long: Retires from baseball

Long (shoulder) announced his retirement from baseball Monday, Emily Waldon of The Athletic reports.

Long underwent surgery in April of 2017 for thoracic outlet syndrome, and it appears his recovery didn't go as smoothly as initially hoped, which has led to his decision to hang it up. He last pitched for Double-A Mobile in 2017, posting a 2.52 ERA with 111 strikeouts over 121.2 innings.

Our Latest Stories