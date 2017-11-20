Tigers' Gregory Soto: Added to 40-man roster

Soto was added to the Tigers' 40-man roster on Monday to protect him from the Rule 5 draft, Lynn Henning of the Detroit News reports.

The 22-year-old lefty had a breakout 2017, posting a 2.25 ERA across stops at Low-A and High-A while striking out at least one batter per inning at each stop. He is among the Tigers' best pitching prospects, but is unlikely to reach the majors until 2019 at the earliest.