Soto was charged with the blown save in the second game of Friday's doubleheader against the Twins. He allowed one run on two hits, a walk and a wild pitch while failing to record an out.

This was on the heels of six straight scoreless appearances, a span during which Soto earned his first two career saves. Jose Cisnero cleaned up Soto's mess and now has a 1.37 ERA, 0.86 WHIP and 22:6 K:BB. It would not be a surprise to see Cisnero grab hold of at least a partial share of the closer role and steal some saves from the hard-throwing lefty over the remainder over the season.