Soto (1-1) allowed two runs (none earned) on a hit, two walks and a wild pitch. He retired one batter via strikeout.

Soto didn't help his cause with the walks or the wild pitch, but the game ended on a two-run throwing error by catcher Eric Haase, giving the Twins a wild 5-4 win and the lefty his first blown save of the year. Despite the setback, Soto has been pretty good this season with three saves in four chances to go with a 1.50 ERA. He should retain a decent hold on closing duties in Detroit, with righty Michael Fulmer also available for certain matchups.