Soto (2-10) blew the save and took the loss in Game 1 of Tuesday's doubleheader in Seattle, allowing two runs (one earned) on two hits in one-third of an inning in a 7-6 extra-inning loss.

Soto entered the game in the 10th inning with the Tigers leading 6-5 and allowed two singles and a sacrifice fly as Seattle plated two runs to win the game. Just five of his 11 pitches went for strikes. It was just his third blown save of the season and first since June 16. The lefty has a 2.08 ERA, 1.38 WHIP and 15:7 K:BB in 13 innings since the beginning of September.