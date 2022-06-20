Soto pitched a scoreless ninth inning in a non-save situation during Sunday's 7-3 win over the Rangers. He struck out one.

Soto struggled in his last appearance Thursday, allowing three earned runs and blowing his second save chance of the year. The lefty still has been mostly solid with a 2.88 ERA, 1.24 WHIP and 13 saves this season. His strikeouts are down, however, as he's currently posting an 8.6 K/9, down from 10.7 last year and 11.3 in 2020. Soto may be prone to more regular bad outings unless he can start missing more bats, though he should remain fairly secure in his role as Detroit's closer.