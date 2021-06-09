Soto was not used in Tuesday's 5-3 win over the Mariners, with Jose Cisnero getting the save instead.

Cisnero has now closed out each of the last two Detroit wins, suggesting he's overtaken Soto for the closer role. The latter has pitched decently with a 3.09 ERA, though his 1.63 WHIP and 4.12 FIP suggest some regression is due. While Cisnero is on the upswing now, it's also quite possible that manager A.J. Hinch mixes and matches with both pitchers when save opportunities arise. With the Tigers not winning that frequently, neither player will have a ton of fantasy value in a dual-closer scenario.