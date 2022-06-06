Soto (2-3) allowed an unearned run on a hit and two strikeouts in 1.1 innings to take the loss during Sunday's game against the Yankees.

Soto has been effective as the Tigers' primary closer recently, and he had tossed 8.2 scoreless innings over his nine appearances prior to Sunday's outing while converting all six of his save chances during that time. Although he was charged with his third loss of the year since he allowed the Yankees' ghost runner to come across in the bottom of the 10th inning Sunday, he's built up decent job security as Detroit's preferred ninth-inning option.