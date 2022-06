Soto struck out two in a perfect inning to earn the save in Saturday's 6-3 win over the Diamondbacks.

Soto successfully protected a three-run lead for his third straight scoreless outing and his first save since a blown save June 16 versus the Rangers. The southpaw is 14-for-16 in save chances with a 2.67 ERA, 1.15 WHIP and 28:12 K:BB in 27 innings overall, and he's added one hold and a 2-4 record.