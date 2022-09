Soto pitched a scoreless inning with one strikeout to pick up the save in Tuesday's 3-2 victory over the Orioles.

Soto needed just 10 pitches to retire the Orioles in order and earn his 26th save of the season. After allowing a run and being tagged with the loss in his last outing, the clean inning was a good bounce back for the Detroit closer. He owns a 3.44 ERA through 55 innings this season but has surrendered 12 earned runs in 20.2 innings dating back to the beginning of August.