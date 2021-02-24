Soto resumed training with the Tigers on Wednesday after clearing COVID-19 intake protocols, Enrique Rojas of ESPN Deportes reports.
Soto is among a slew of international Tigers players who was delayed by visa issues to begin spring training, but he's officially in the fold now. He missed about a week of workouts, but that shouldn't put him too far behind his fellow relievers leading up to Opening Day. After posting a 4.30 ERA and a 29:13 K:BB while notching two saves over his 27 appearances during the abbreviated 2020 campaign, Soto is one of multiple relievers competing for the Tigers' closing gig this spring.