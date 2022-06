Soto picked up the save Wednesday against San Francisco. He struck out one batter in a perfect ninth inning.

Eric Haase gave the Tigers the lead with a two-run homer in the sixth, and Soto was able to nail down the win for starting pitcher Rony Garcia. Soto retired the side in order on 10 pitches (eight strikes). Much was made of Soto's command and control issues, but he has handed out a total of four walks in his last 18 appearances to solidify his hold on the closer job in Detroit.