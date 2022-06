Soto picked up the save, striking out one while retiring the side in order in a 5-3 win Tuesday in Pittsburgh.

Soto needed only eight pitches to close out the Pirates. He is now 11-for-12 in save opportunities on the season and has converted eight straight opportunities. Soto has not allowed an earned run in his last 11 outings, compiling a 9:1 K:BB in 11 innings.