Soto allowed a hit and struck out one in a scoreless inning to earn the save in Tuesday's 7-5 win over the Royals.

Soto was able to protect a two-run lead to earn his fifth save in his last six appearances. Since a three-run blown save June 16, the left-hander has given up one run, five hits and three walks while striking out nine over 7.1 innings. He's 18-for-20 in save chances this year, and he's posted a 2.59 ERA, 1.24 WHIP and 32:15 K:BB in 31.1 innings overall. Soto's steady pitching keeps him locked in as the Tigers' closer.