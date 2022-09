Soto allowed a hit and no walks while failing to record a strikeout in a scoreless ninth inning to earn the save during Sunday's win over the White Sox.

Soto gave up two runs (one earned) in one inning against the White Sox on Sept. 17, but he's bounced back by converting saves in each of his last three outings. The southpaw has been among the most reliable closers in baseball this season, converting 28 of 30 save chances while posting a 3.32 ERA and 1.33 WHIP in 57 innings over 59 appearances.