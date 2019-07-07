Soto (0-3) took the loss Sunday against the Red Sox, allowing two runs on three hits across two innings of work. He struck out one and did not issue a walk.

Soto threw 24 pitches out of the bullpen Friday, so the lefty wasn't asked to go very long in this one, and he departed after throwing just 41 pitches. The 24-year-old has had a rough first half with an 8.14 ERA and 1.85 WHIP across 24.1 innings, but the rebuilding Tigers will likely continue to see what they have in Soto.