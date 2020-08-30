Soto allowed a hit but pitched a scoreless ninth inning to record the save in Sunday's 3-2 win over the Twins.

Soto now has saves in consecutive games for the Tigers, and he could lock down the closer's role more permanently with continued strong play. Joe Jimenez, who was recently removed as the closer, pitched in the seventh inning Sunday and has an 11.70 ERA this season. Buck Farmer pitched in the eighth and is another option for saves, as is Jose Cisnero, but Soto appears to be the primary candidate at the moment.