Soto worked around a hit and a walk to pitch a scoreless inning and record the save in Game 2 of Saturday's doubleheader against the Twins.

Soto got off to a rough start in the seventh inning, as he gave up a single to Nelson Cruz and then walked Eddie Rosario. However, the lefty reliever was able to induce a double play grounder from Miguel Sano and then struck out Marwin Gonzalez to end the game and record his first career MLB save. The Tigers recently removed the struggling Joe Jimenez from the closer's role, and Soto figures to receive more save opportunities moving forward, though righty Buck Farmer should also be in the mix based on matchups.