Soto pitched a scoreless ninth inning with two strikeouts to earn the save in the first game of Wednesday's doubleheader against the Pirates.

Soto now has four saves in five chances this season, and outside of allowing an earned run back on April 8, the lefty has only allowed two unearned runs across his seven other appearances. That's left him with a stellar 1.13 ERA, and he stands a good chance of surpassing the career-best 18 saves he recorded last year if he keeps pitching like this.