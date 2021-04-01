Soto allowed two runs on two hits and one walk while striking out zero over one inning as he earned the save against Cleveland on Thursday.

Soto entered the game in the ninth inning with the Tigers holding a three-run lead, but he gave up a two-run home run with one out in the frame. He issued a two-out walk to Ben Gamel, but he remained in the game and forced a flyout to secure the Opening Day save. Soto should serve as Detroit's primary closer to begin the regular season, but Bryan Garcia and Jose Cisnero could compete for save chances if Soto struggles.