Soto (2-2) pitched a scoreless ninth inning and earned the win Thursday against the Guardians. He allowed a hit and struck out one.

Soto needed 21 pitches to get through the top of the ninth inning but he kept Cleveland off the board in a 3-3 game, and the Tigers walked it off in the bottom half of the frame. The lefty doesn't always make things pretty, though he does have a solid 2.45 ERA and has recorded seven saves in eight chances. He's the top Detroit reliever at the moment for fantasy purposes, and that likely won't change anytime soon unless Soto truly implodes.