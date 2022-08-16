Soto allowed a run on two hits but was able to secure the save in Game 2 of Monday's doubleheader against the Guardians, a 7-5 Detroit win.

For the second straight outing and third time in his last four appearances, Soto allowed at least one run, but the lefty was still able to record his 21st save of the season in 23 chances. Soto has a 5.23 ERA over his last 10 games and he's seen his season ERA creep up to 3.24. He should stick in the closer role for Detroit moving forward, but he is showing some cracks in the armor and might be a volatile fantasy asset the rest of the year.