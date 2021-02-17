Soto has yet to arrive at spring training due to travel issues, Cody Stavenhagen of The Athletic reports.

Soto is the likely favorite to begin the 2021 season as the Tigers' closer, but he isn't present for the start of camp due to travel issues. It's not yet clear when he'll arrive, but he'll attempt to work on his control heading into the regular season after posting a 13.3 BB% last year. The southpaw worked on his slider during the offseason and hopes to throw it more in 2021 after it was quite effective for Soto last season.