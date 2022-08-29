Soto allowed three runs on three hits and a walk while retiring just one batter before getting pulled in the ninth inning of Sunday's 9-8 win over the Rangers.

Soto came on in a non-save situation with the Tigers up 9-5 heading into the ninth. He got the first batter he faced, but then followed that up with a walk and a wild pitch before allowing a double, a home run and a single. That was enough for Detroit manager A.J. Hinch, who turned to Joe Jimenez to close out the game. The lefty Soto has been mostly solid this year with a 2.96 ERA coming into Sunday, but the righty Jimenez has pitched well too and could see more save opportunities moving forward depending on matchups.