Tigers' Gregory Soto: Hit with 20-game suspension
Soto has been suspended 20 games without pay for conduct detrimental to baseball, Evan Woodbery of MLive.com reports.
A lefty with a big fastball who turns 24 in February, Soto logged a 4.45 ERA, 1.51 WHIP and 115 strikeouts in 113.1 innings at High-A last year. Per the CBA, "players may be disciplined for just cause for conduct that is materially detrimental or materially prejudicial to the best interests of baseball, including, but not limited to, engaging in conduct in violation of federal, state or local law." He will begin serving the suspension at the start of the 2019 season.
