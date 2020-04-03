Tigers' Gregory Soto: Likely to earn bullpen role
Soto will likely earn a spot in the Tigers' bullpen when the regular season is able to start, Chris McCosky of The Detroit News reports.
It is generally expected that MLB teams will be allowed to have up to 30 players when the season begins, which only helps Soto's chances as teams will likely deepen their bullpens. The southpaw struggled as a starter in 2019 but showed flashes as a reliever, and he could end up as Detroit's main lefty out of the bullpen in 2020 if he pitches well.
