Soto worked around a walk to pitch a scoreless ninth inning and earn the save in Wednesday's 4-2 win over the Royals. He struck out one.

Soto started the top of the ninth inning by walking Jorge Soler but then quickly settled down and retired the next three Kansas City hitters. The lefty has four saves in four chances this season, to go with a solid 2.87 ERA and 18 strikeouts across 15.2 innings. He should remain a serviceable fantasy asset, though the 12-24 Tigers aren't likely to give him too many save opportunities moving forward.