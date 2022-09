Soto allowed one hit and struck out three batters in a scoreless ninth inning to earn a save over the Royals on Friday.

Soto coughed up a two-out single to Brent Rooker but had worked around it with ease to finish the 5-4 win. The 27-year-old southpaw had given up four runs over his previous two outings but his strong performance Friday gave him his first save since Aug. 20. Soto lowered his season ERA to 3.56 with a 48:25K:BB and 24 saves through 48 innings.